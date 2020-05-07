Delphos St. John's senior art project: repainting the map

The senior art students at Delphos St. John's spent their last week of school outside on the pavement repainting over the map mural in the parking lot.
The senior art project was supposed to be a mural for inside the school, but when the school closed their doors, the art department had to look elsewhere. That’s when they decided to repaint the giant map of the United States that’s located in the parking lot of the elementary school.
Senior art students have been making trips to the school whenever they find the time to finish the masterpiece. One student says that she’s grateful they were able to take their senior art project outside since art is her passion and she plans to pursue a career as an art teacher.
Jenia Freewalt says, “I remember playing on this when we were little and it’s really cool now that we get to kind of give back a little bit to our school.”
And this is the only time some of the students have been able to see each other since the school closed.
“It’s been really nice getting to see everyone again because it’s been really hard, especially with the possibility of no graduation ceremony and not being able to walk with our class, it’s really nice being able to see at least a few of them again,” says Freewalt.
Although this marks the last official week of school, the students will be finishing the map by early next week.