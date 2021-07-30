COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again in the state, but health orders from the state seem unlikely.
The more transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 has been making its way through the state. It has pushed the infection rate to an average of over 77 infections per 100,000 people in the past two weeks. This is well above the 50 cases per 100,000 people benchmark that Governor Mike DeWine placed that lifted the COVID-19 health orders.
DeWine says he doesn’t plan on reinforcing any type of health mandate like in the past, but counts on individuals to do their part and get vaccinated.
“We’re at the point now where decisions have to be made by individuals," says DeWine. "I think parents have to make a decision, schools have to make a decision. We have encouraged the schools to encourage vaccination, we’ve encouraged parents to encourage vaccination.”
He continues to say that vaccinations are how we will knock the virus down. For people who don’t have the vaccine, he says it's best that they continue wearing their masks while indoors for the safety of others.