Democratic Senate candidates participate in a debate at Central State University

With a little more than a month until the May primary election, the three Democratic Senate candidates face off in a debate.
Congressman Tim Ryan, Morgan Harper, and Traci “T.J.” Johnson took the stage at Central State University for an event put on by the Ohio Debate Commission. The candidates were asked about many topics, including adding more justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, Health Care, and the current war in eastern Europe. But comments about the Russian invasion of Ukraine turned into a back and forth between Harper and Ryan after Harper accused the long-time congressman of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from defense contractors that receive federal funding.
“There's over 1,000 workers at the Lima tank plant, those people are not living in the suburbs of Washington D.C. They're in Lima, Ohio, slogging it out, making a living,” says Ryan. “There are dozens and dozens of Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 suppliers. Average Ohioans, white, black, brown, men, women working in these defense industries and I will always go to bat for them. I will always go to bat for them. We can figure out waste, fraud, abuse, we can be judicious with how we use our military, but I will always be on the side of workers.”
“To the workers of the state of Ohio, I want you to know very clearly. I stand on your side, and I don’t need to take money from management to do that. Because when I was in Lima, Ohio, walking on Labor Day with workers hearing about the challenges they are facing. Do you know what they were bringing up to me? Not one person asked if I was taking corporate money from defense contractors,” says Harper. “Do you know what they asked about? Health care, because they can’t keep up with the cost of it,” continued Harper.
“I believe at the end of the day, what is most important that we keep the United States safe, we keep our troops safe, we provide Ukraine with the resources to defend themselves, and we work with accordance with NATO to make sure that the NATO countries that surround the Ukraine are protected,” replied Johnson.