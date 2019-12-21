Denny's in Beaverdam evacuates after suspected kitchen fire

Customers were evacuated from the Denny's in Beaverdam Saturday afternoon due to a suspected kitchen fire. The Beaverdam and Cairo Fire Departments were dispatched to Denny’s just before noon. According to the Beaverdam Fire Department employees had smelt what they described as smoke from burning wires coming from the kitchen. The fire department determined it was coming from an electric cooler in the kitchen that overheated. Once the smoke was out, half of the restaurant was re-opened.
