Dense breast tissue increases cancer risk; technology available at LMH to help screen

LIMA, OH (WLIO) -Lima Memorial offers new breast cancer screening technology for patients with dense breast tissue.
In addition to 3D mammograms, the women's health center is now offering ABUS 2.0 for patients with dense breast tissue. Dense breast tissue can quadruple a woman's risk for breast cancer while also making it more difficult to screen for a suspicious mass hidden within. On a mammogram, both cancer and dense tissue appear white but with the new technology designed to enhance the imaging of a breast ultrasound, screening just got easier. Unlike a mammogram, the ABUS shows suspicious masses as black against the white dense tissue improving the early detection of small cancers in women with dense breast tissue.
"Dense breast tissue increases a patient's risk of developing breast cancer. And about 40% of patients over the age of 40 have dense breasts, so those patients are already at risk for developing breast cancer. So, if we add this modality to the screening mammogram, studies have shown, in the clinical trials that have been done already up to this point have shown that an additional 35% of cancers can be detected when using this modality in addition to the mammogram," explained Dr. Darlene Weyer, medical director at the Women's Health Center.
While the ABUS does not replace the mammogram, it's a beneficial tool in detecting cancer within dense breast. Dr. Weyer recommends that women receive yearly mammograms as suggested by their doctor.
