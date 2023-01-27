Dense breast tissue increases cancer risk; technology available at LMH to help screen

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial offers new breast cancer screening technology for patients with dense breast tissue.

Dense breast tissue increases cancer risk; technology available at LMH to help screen

In addition to 3D mammograms, the women's health center is now offering ABUS 2.0 for patients with dense breast tissue. Dense breast tissue can quadruple a woman's risk for breast cancer while also making it more difficult to screen for a suspicious mass hidden within. On a mammogram, both cancer and dense tissue appear white but with the new technology designed to enhance the imaging of a breast ultrasound, screening just got easier. Unlike a mammogram, the ABUS shows suspicious masses as black against the white dense tissue improving the early detection of small cancers in women with dense breast tissue.

Dense breast tissue increases cancer risk; technology available at LMH to help screen

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hey Lima! Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13  and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.