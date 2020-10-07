Press Release: WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dr. Paul Lawrence, Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs, is hosting a live telephone event for Ohio veterans to directly assist them with benefits, inform of new programs and answer questions. New programs include Blue Water Navy benefits that took effect earlier this year, home loan and banking benefits, and efforts to combat veteran suicide and homelessness. During the live call, veterans will be able to ask Dr. Lawrence questions. This is an open press event.
In 2020 alone, Dr. Lawrence has reached more than 3 million veterans across the nation as part of the new initiative to more proactively connect with veterans who may be unaware of new benefits available to them, those who have not previously obtained VA benefits or those who need additional assistance. You can read more about the effort here.
WHO: Department of Veterans Affairs, Dr. Paul R. Lawrence, Under Secretary for Benefits
WHAT: Live telephone event on VA Benefits
WHEN: Thursday, October 8 at 4 PM ET
WHERE: Participate by dialing 833-380-0417