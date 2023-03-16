Design review board meets to discuss future plans of E. Spring Street

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.