Although the number of people traveling this Christmas weekend may be down, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is aware traffic may not be down.
OSHP will be out the entire weekend to enforce the roadways and remove impaired drivers. AAA is estimating a 30 percent drop in travelers this Christmas. The first time in 11 years travel will decline. The CDC is recommending not to travel as we've seen on other major holidays this year. And like those other holidays, less people traveling was expected.
"There was quite a few less cars on the roadway," Lt. Tim Grigsby said. "But the thing that we typically see though is it only takes one person driving recklessly or impaired or distracted, that can cause a significantly negative chain of events, so."
Last Christmas and Christmas Eve in Ohio resulted in 60 OVI arrests and eight deadly car crashes, killing 12 people.