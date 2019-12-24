Despite loss, Murphy family continues tradition at Our Daily Bread

A Lima family is continuing a Christmas Eve tradition even in the midst of heartbreak.
The Murphy family has chosen to give back to the community by serving up a Christmas meal each Christmas Eve at Our Daily Bread. This year marks the 15th year for the family. They purchase all the food and cook it up themselves. They even brought in cold weather clothing and gifts for some children. The Murphy family keeps this tradition even after the loss of the head of the family in Terry Murphy. It was questionable if the tradition would continue, but the family thought it wasn't about them but the people they serve.
"That was his heart's desire that we keep this tradition up," said Dan Murphy, cousin to Terry and volunteer. "It's a family tradition, kind of if you will. Not for ourselves but because of the word the Bible tells us. If somebody needed a pair of shoes, that you give them a pair of shoes. If they need a coat, you give them a coat. If they need food, you give them food."
Terry was actually the one who started the tradition for the family.
"It hurt him to see people going without," Murphy said. "And just because it's a holiday and these types of places are closed doesn't mean that people still don't have needs. So we want to give a little bit of our time on the holidays to make sure that somebody that's going without, has plenty."
Everyone was even treated to a visit from Santa Claus.