Despite shortfalls from the pandemic, Toys For Tots is going strong into the home stretch

Like they do every year Meijer showed their generosity with a donation of $3,000 to the Salvation Army’s Toys For Tots. What ensued was a shopping spree to find the right presents for children in need.
"There’s a lot of people who are affected by the pandemic," said Mark Campbell, Meijer store director. "So there’s much more need than in the past. We’re just happy to be able to help supply those needs."
Despite the pandemic, the toy drive seems to be going well in the Salvation Army’s eyes. But there have been some shortfalls as expected. Boxes weren’t set out in all the typical locations. Some businesses that were closed to the public or worked remotely didn’t have their normal amount of donations. Luckily those larger donations that come on an annual basis were still made.
"It’s very important," Paul Downing said, operations coordinator of the Lima Salvation Army. "I mean, we pretty much rely on that. So no matter what happens in the community, as far as the boxes themselves in the smaller establishments. Places like Meijer that give on a regular basis annually really just help us get that support that we couldn’t do without."
Toys For Tots has seen an increase by the hundreds in the children that are registered to receive toys this year. With that, means more donations are needed. The money from Meijer helped buy gifts for some age groups with a shortage of gifts, such as older boys and babies.
"If you are thinking about giving now is the time," said Major Debbie Stacy of the Lima Salvation Army. "We have literally 10 days or less to pack these toy bags. Like I said, we’re packing for like 1400+ kids. The count keeps going up and so it’s very important that—you can even drop them off at the Lima Salvation Army now that the toy boxes are being picked up. That’s the best spot."
The boxes across the area are being picked up this week. To make a last-minute donation, you can take unwrapped new toys to the Salvation Army between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.