Details emerge of the altercation and fired gun that led to arrests at the Allen County Fair

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Details on an incident at the start of the Allen County Fair has been released after an inquiry from Your News Now.
Sheriff deputies at the Allen County Fair were alerted by an employee of Poor Jack Amusements about two men causing trouble on the midway at 10:45 p.m. on Friday, August 18th. These individuals were identified as a 16-year-old juvenile and a 22-year-old named Zacheus Raymond K. Von Henderson. The two individuals fled from the midway. Officers then gave a verbal command to stop, but they persisted westbound, running towards a locked gate and climbing over it. Upon reaching outside, Henderson pulled a handgun from his waistband, and a shot was fired into the air. The two continued running until they were apprehended by deputies in the Walmart parking lot and taken into custody. Each subject was in possession of a handgun.
"Officers responding that were working the county that night listening to radio traffic, came in off the streets, come around the backside of Walmart. As the two individuals were jumping the fence, it appears one of the individuals fired a gun or maybe accidentally discharged a weapon, we're not sure yet. They were taken into custody and both found in possession of a firearm. No one was hurt in this incident whatsoever. It was very swift action from my deputies. They were both held during the entire fair. One was a juvenile, held at juvenile detention center, one was 22-years-old held here in the Allen County Sheriff's Office," explained Sheriff Matt Treglia, Allen County.
Both men are facing gun charges and the Allen County Fair states the top priority of the fair is its visitors' safety. In addition to its partnership with the Allen County Sheriff's Office, the fairgrounds has had over 40 security cameras installed and they are up and operating.
August 29, 2023 Press Release from Troy Elwer, Operations and Promotions Manager of the Allen County Fair:
