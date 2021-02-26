Detectives searching for suspect in Kohl's theft

Detectives are still on the hunt for whoever broke into a Lima department store early Thursday morning, resulting in thousands of dollars in theft.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office was called to Kohl's on Elida Road just after 4:30 AM after alarms were triggered. Upon arrival, deputies found a busted glass door at the front of the business. Employees then pointed out missing items including jewelry, perfume, and cologne. Investigators found footprints tracking a half-mile, crossing over creeks and fields before reaching a black bag. Inside was an estimated $26,000 in stolen merchandise from the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allen County Sheriff's Office at 419-227-3535.
2/26/21 Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: The Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau would like to speak to the individual in these pictures regarding the theft at Kohl’s (2750 Elida Road, Lima) on February 25, 2021. If you know this individual please contact Detective Kirk at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 419-993-1431 or 419-905-5212. 2/26/21
Edited: Corrected title