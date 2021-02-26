Detectives searching for suspect(s) in Kohl's robbery

Detectives are still on the hunt for whoever broke into a Lima department store early Thursday morning, resulting in thousands of dollars in theft.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office was called to Kohl's on Elida Road just after 4:30 AM after alarms were triggered. Upon arrival, deputies found a busted glass door at the front of the business. Employees then pointed out missing items including jewelry, perfume, and cologne. Investigation found footprints tracking a half-mile, crossing over creeks and fields before reaching a black bag. Inside was an estimated $26,000 in stolen merchandise from the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allen County Sheriff's Office at 419-227-3535.