DeWine and First Lady get second dose of vaccine

Governor Mike DeWine and his wife Fran got their second dose of their COVID- 19 vaccine on Tuesday.
They got their first dose on February 2nd when shots were available to Ohioans 70 years old and older. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health says a little over 6% of the state's population has gotten both doses of the vaccine, and just over 12.5% have gotten at least their first dose. Currently the only people who are eligible to get the shots in Ohio are people 65 years and older, or have certain health conditions, and teachers and school district staff.