DeWine announced plan to increase testing the Ohio long-term care facilities

A plethora of businesses opened back up Tuesday such as gyms, pools, and BMVs. But during the media briefing, Governor Mike DeWine wanted to focus on testing.
The state has not reached the targeted 22,000 tests a day that they were projecting. Ohio sits between 8,000 to 10,000 tests a day. That should go up now with the launch of Congregate Care Unified Response Teams. These are teams made up of health departments and Ohio National Guard members to go to nursing homes and test all staff members. Residents will be tested based on assessments starting this week. Testing capacity has been an issue for a while in Ohio. To put it in perspective, Ohio has 960 nursing homes, they'll start with the 200 homes that have experienced COVID-19. DeWine also says everyone will be tested at the eight state developmental centers.
“My only order to our team, is to deploy the resources that we have, quickly as we have and to focus on the goal of saving the most lives that we can,” adds DeWine. “This is clinically driven, medically driven, clinicians will be making these assessments decisions. The guard will come in and take the test.”
DeWine says he has a team working on a plan to help families see their loved ones again in nursing home facilities.