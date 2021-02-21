DeWine announced the COVID-19 vaccine maintenance program

The State of Ohio wants to continue making sure that people in the higher risk setting have the chance to get vaccinated. The state has met with officials from nursing homes and assisted living centers to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine maintenance program. Ohio’s pharmacy partners have already made a couple of visits to the facilities to put shots in arms. But this program will give any new or existing staff or residents vaccine who haven’t gotten the vaccine, a chance to get it if they want. Ohio has over 900 facilities and the Governor says the vaccine program has been very successful in driving down the numbers.
“We would love for everybody in every nursing home who works there, everybody who lives there to have the vaccine, we are making that available again, and it’s very important that more and more people in our nursing homes,” says DeWine. “We have seen a dramatic, dramatic drop in cases in our nursing homes and we are very happy about that, we want to continue to keep driving those numbers down. Because we know that over half the people that have died in Ohio of COVID have died in nursing homes.”
This coming week, the state is expected to announce an updated policy for visitations at nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state has had visitation restrictions in place since the beginning of the pandemic.