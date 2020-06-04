DeWine announces reopening of zoos, playgrounds, and movie theaters on June 10th

Governor Mike DeWine didn't have a media briefing on Thursday, but he did announce some summer activities and destinations will reopen in the next couple of weeks.
The governor says that day camps and residential camps may open at any time, so long as they can ensure that campers can be safe. On June 10th, entertainment venues can reopen if they follow specified guidelines to maintain safety for their customers. Some of the venues include movie theaters, indoor sports facilities, aquariums, museums, playgrounds, and zoos.
Media Release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office 6/4/2020: (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced the reopening of certain facilities including certain entertainment facilities with health and safety restrictions.
“As I’ve said, Ohioans are able to do two things at once. We can continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 while we safely reopen our economy. It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep six feet of social distance, wear masks, and maintain good hand hygiene.” said Governor DeWine. “The threat of COVID-19 remains and while it’s our responsibility to keep each other safe, business owners and employees should do their part to ensure customers visit safely, by cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly.”
Day camps and residential camps may open at any time. Entertainment venues listed below may open beginning June 10th if they are able to follow Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines and other applicable additional guidance:
- Aquariums
- Art galleries
- Country clubs
- Ice skating rinks
- Indoor family entertainment centers
- Indoor sports facilities
- Laser tag facilities
- Movie theaters (indoor)
- Museums
- Playgrounds (outdoor)
- Public recreation centers
- Roller skating rinks
- Social clubs
- Trampoline parks
- Zoos
Health orders will be posted on coronavirus.ohio.gov when available.
Additional information and sector specific operating requirements can be found on the Responsible RestartOhio page coronavirus.ohio.gov/ResponsibleRestartOhio.