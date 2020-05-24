DeWine asked on national TV if wearing masks have been politicized

What started as a way to protect yourself and others from spreading COVID-19, face masks have turned into a political debate.
Governor Mike DeWine was questioned about wearing masks in public Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." Earlier in May, DeWine retracted making mask-wearing mandatory in the State of Ohio, calling the action "a bridge too far," and he responded to Chuck Todd's question of if he thinks masks have become a political dividing line in the United States.
“This is not about politics,” stated DeWine. “This is not about whether you're liberal or conservative, left or right, Republican, Democrat. We wear a mask, and it's been very clear, what the studies have shown you. Wear the mask not to protect yourself so much as to protect others. And this is one time when we truly are all in this together. What we do directly impacts others.”
DeWine went on to say that every employee in every business in Ohio must wear a mask unless there is the reason that they can't. But state officials do recommend that customers wear masks out in public too.