DeWine Briefing CARES Act funds arrives for law enforcement grants

In Wednesday's coronavirus briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine gave good news on supplies and money.
Last week, the state made the largest one time shipment of personal protective equipment. 4.1 million pieces went out to local EMAs to be distributed. DeWine said more is on the way. He also announced the state received $16 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act for law enforcement grants. Many agencies are eligible like law enforcement, victim services, courts, correction agencies and more. It will cover up to a year of funding for anything COVID-19 related to keep functioning. To apply you can go to https://ocjs.ohio.gov/ .
"It can be used for things including but not limited to the following: cleaning supplies and PPE, overtime costs, new technology for virtual court hearings, inmate medical needs and supplies for COVID-19 monitoring and testing in our local jails," said DeWine.
Guidance was provided on graduations for Ohio schools, as well. DeWine said each school district should work with their health department on a plan. The first option is a virtual ceremony. Second option is a drive in option. Third option is socially distant event with 10 people or less.
The lieutenant governor clarified masks once again. Simply put, if you are on the job you must wear a face covering. If you are a customer, you should wear a face covering but it is not required. There are exemptions to who has to wear a covering. They can be found on coronavirus.ohio.gov. If asked about it, you must provide written verification of your exemption.