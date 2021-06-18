DeWine calling for more students to get vaccinated

Governor Mike DeWine encouraged student-athletes to get their COVID-19 vaccinations during a press conference in Columbus on Friday.
DeWine said he will not require anyone to be vaccinated, but he is pushing students, both athletes and not, to get vaccinated so they can enjoy the entire season of their sports and the entire school year. According to Ohio's vaccine dashboard, 12% of kids under 19-years-old have started the vaccine process.
“We have a tool now that will almost guarantee, when it's used, the teams will have a full season, the athletes will be able to compete and their biggest worry will not be COVID,” says DeWine. “Their biggest worry will be the team they're preparing for or the athletes they're preparing for to compete against. We want our young people focused on that and not focused on COVID."
High school players are looking forward to having more fans in the stands next year.
"So, now that we're all vaccinated we're able to interact freely, and I'm just looking forward to this year so we can compete and compete safely. We don't have to worry about that anymore,” says Sonny Styles, High School Football Player. “I encourage all my fellow athletes to get vaccinated, so they don't have to worry about it either and we can all compete."
The governor announced on Thursday that Ohio is now ending the 15-month-old state of emergency because Ohio has reached a 57% vaccination rate for people 18 years and older.
Nursing home guidelines are also being lifted, which will remove limits on the number of visitors.