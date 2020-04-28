DeWine clarifies on mask wearing and updates on day care, graduations, and campgrounds

After a lot of confusion around his announcement on Monday, Governor Mike DeWine made some clarifications to wearing face coverings. The state will not mandate wearing face coverings when you're out shopping at retail stores. It is strongly recommended for customers to wear them, but it is up to the customer.
DeWine also responded to some questions that many have asked about. It's a challenge to get day cares open because of how fast COVID-19 could spread between the children and back to their families.
On graduations, the Department of Education urged schools to hold virtual ceremonies. DeWine says he's leaving it up to the schools if they can work out a way to keep social distancing in a large enough facility.
And many have asked on the subject of campgrounds. DeWine says his main concern is bringing too large of groups together in common areas but camping will be do-able. They are working on a plan for later this month concerning the reopening of other businesses and services.