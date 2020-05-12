DeWine: County fairs come down to "preserving" the junior fairs

While at the governor's briefing this week, our Eran Hami brought back some insight into county fairs as the season approaches.
The first county fair is in about four weeks and DeWine still awaits guidance from his fair advisory group on how to conduct them safely. His main instruction to the group is to preserve the junior fair because they are the heart of the event. The state has furloughed ride inspectors and liaisons to the fairs. DeWine says they could always bring inspectors back if that's the route they go. Each fair could look different as we move through the summer.
"This is about the kids," said DeWine. "It's about kids and their livestock. It's about kids and their photography project, their cooking project, their sewing project, their science project. That's what this really is about and how do we preserve that."
Marion county has already canceled their fair this year.