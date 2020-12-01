DeWine discusses COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine appeared on CBS This Morning on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming release of COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio.
Ten hospitals in the state have already been identified to receive the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine. It could be available as early as December 15th from Pfizer, and December 22nd from Moderna. Both companies are waiting on emergency authorization from the FDA. DeWine says vaccines to smaller counties may also be supplied, with help from the national guard.
He also addressed those hesitant to get the vaccine and expressed the importance of listening to medical experts that understand what went into its development.
"As Dr. Fauci pointed out yesterday, everything has been followed, the normal protocol," DeWine explains. "It’s been quick, but there’s not shortcuts that have been taken and that people will be able to feel confident that they can take this vaccine.”
In the upcoming weeks, the governor says more information on the vaccine itself and where it will be delivered will be released. Current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio have surpassed five thousand people.