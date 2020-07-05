DeWine is looking at using CARES Act dollars to help schools with COVID costs

This past week Governor DeWine released the state’s guidelines for school districts to start-up in the fall, but now the question is how to pay for it.
During the media conference on Thursday, DeWine laid out a set of 5 guidelines which include social distancing in classrooms, buses, and hallways, providing hand sanitizer in high traffic areas, thoroughly clean the school environment. It will be up to each school district to come up with their own plan to incorporate the recommended guidelines, all while dealing with less money coming in from the state. Governor DeWine cut School funding by 3.7% in the spring because of less revenue coming in because of the pandemic and Ohio may have to turn to federal funds to help school districts out.
“I started looking around and said this is going to cost,” says Gov. Mike DeWine.” You know these things that schools are all going to do, to try and put kids back in a classroom and it is not cheap. They are going to have hand sanitizer and that's probably the least to their cost. They have other costs involved and so we need to try to take some of the CARES (Act) money the federal government sent to try to give them some of that money.”
DeWine says he will be meeting with the leadership in the Ohio General Assembly to talk about how much money the school district will get to offset any cost related to COVID-19 safety measures.