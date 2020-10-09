DeWine makes impromptu visits to areas of concern while outbreak hits Delphos

Governor DeWine is making impromptu visits all across the state today to the areas that he believes are struggling with coronavirus.
Gov. Mike DeWine made a surprise visit to Allen County on Friday. Frankly, because he’s very concerned with the spread of the coronavirus in western Ohio.
DeWine's first words when speaking to the news media was west Ohio has a significant spread of COVID-19. Friday marked the highest daily new cases in the state since the start of the pandemic, over 1,800 cases.
For weeks, counties like Putnam, Mercer, and Auglaize have had some of the highest occurrences of the virus in the state, and Allen County isn’t far behind. The only thing he says will make things better is if we get a higher percentage of people to wear a mask.
"People talk about freedom. And I guess I look at this as a way to get freedom. They may look at that as someone’s telling me I’ve got to wear a mask. And I don’t want to wear a mask. If this was just to protect them it would be one thing. But this really is to protect other people. And I think that’s what makes this different," stated Governor Mike DeWine.
After contracting COVID-19 because of congregating and not wearing a mask, the president continued to downplay the virus. DeWine says he would like the president and him to be on the same page.
"So a lot of things about the president, I like. But, obviously, the president and I have a little different view about wearing masks. You know, yeah, I wish he would. I wish he would," added Governor DeWine.
Now Allen County Public Health is cautioning people after an outbreak in Delphos. The department usually doesn’t disclose locations of outbreaks but this is a cause for concern. 18 people are sick after attending the Delphos Eagles, eight now in the hospital.
"Our recommendation is if people have been at an event or attended the Delphos Eagles since September 22, that they should monitor themselves for symptoms. Watch for any sign they might be sick," commented Allen County Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn.
That goes for people who are around someone who’s been at the Eagles as well. DeWine says the spread in the area comes from formal and informal gatherings rather than work settings.