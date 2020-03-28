Governor Mike DeWine making a plea to Ohio manufacturers and the federal government to help provide the equipment for medical people on the front line of the state’s COVID-19 outbreak.
DeWine outlined a list of 10 items that are the most needed including personal protective equipment or PPE to parts for ventilators. The governor asked if any Ohio manufacturers who could produce any of those items to contact his office. He also urged the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve an invention developed by Battelle which could sterilize 160 thousand used surgical masks a day, which would help with the growing need of PPE supplies.
“Please, please give us the approval to use these,” pleads Gov. DeWine. “We have nurses, we have doctors, we have people working in nursing homes who need the masks. They need these as they move forward as we go farther down the line to the pandemic, we are in.”
Ohio Health Department Director Doctor Amy Acton says there are 1,406 confirmed cases in the state, of those, 344 are hospitalized and 25 deaths from the virus. State health officials reminds people that there are more cases out there that haven't been reported or haven't been tested yet and they urge that Ohioan continue the 6-foot social distancing and abide by the “Stay at Home” order. Medical professionals are still predicting Ohio could see between 8 and 10 thousand cases a day when the virus hits its peak which could be in late April or early May.
Here are the Saturday numbers that the Ohio Department of Health has posted for our 10-county region. The numbers have been updated to reflect the 2 cases in Allen County, and one case each in Auglaize and Van Wert Counties that were announced Friday night. All those cases are reported to be hospitalized. While county health departments cannot release details about these individuals because of medical privacy laws, the departments have been reaching out to people who have been in contact with these individuals.