DeWine makes plea for schools and parents to send students back with mask

Governor Mike DeWine sends a plea out to parents and schools to send their students back to school with masks.
While it is not a requirement, DeWine says that we have the perfect storm with coronavirus just as kids are heading back to school. The Ohio Department of Health says there have been 3,235 new cases Tuesday and continues the upward trend the state has been seeing. The number of cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period reached 236. It was 17 on July 7th. DeWine says parents and school officials need to decide what is best for their children, and he urges that students wear masks when they head back to school.
“With the Delta variant producing so many cases today it will be very difficult to keep it out of the classroom,” says DeWine. “It would be impossible once it is in a classroom from keeping it from spreading unless the students wear masks or are vaccinated.”
“This is not a virus that we can pretty much ignore,” adds Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Dir. of the Ohio Dept. of Health. “But rather a virus that has real capability of causing lasting harm, lasting damage. COVID-19 can make people of any age very sick. Landing them in the hospital or the ICU.”
Hospitalizations are also on the rise. The Ohio Hospital Association says around 70% of the ICU beds are filled.