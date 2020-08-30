There might be some hope for football fans in Ohio as Gov. DeWine mentions the possibility for fans to be present at NFL stadiums this season.
During Gov. DeWine’s latest press conference, he said that both the Browns and Bengals have very good plans in place to allow people in the stadium, but it’s a wait-and-see game if they’ll actually get the green light to do so.
“If we can keep things moving forward in Ohio and this virus doesn’t spike-up too much, it certainly is a possibility,” says DeWine.
He says there is a lot going on in Ohio with schools and colleges opening back up. If the stadiums do allow fans at the games, it will be a downsized crowd.