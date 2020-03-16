Update: The judge rejected the proposal to delay Ohio's primary election.
Your News Now talked to Board of Elections officials Monday morning, who were preparing for the primary election; but just a few hours later, Governor Mike DeWine making the announcement that they are looking to delay in-person voting for the state's primary election for three months to let the coronavirus outbreak subside.
DeWine says he does not have the power to order the change, but some affected voters will file a lawsuit asking a judge to order it given the danger they would face if they had to go to the polls.
"After talking with the Secretary of State, talking with the Attorney General, talking with the Lieutenant Governor, that voting be extended until June 2, that no in-person voting occur today, but rather that in-person voting occur on June 2, and between now and then and now, absentee ballot voting be permitted," said Gov. DeWine. "This should extend the period of time so that people will not have to choose between their constitutional rights and their health."
The judge still has to rule on the order, and it is unclear what the absentee voting will look like between now and June, whether they will allow voting at the board of elections like before, or if it will be strictly by mail.
DeWine also announced closing workout facilities, gyms, and movie theaters.