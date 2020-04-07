DeWine recommends the release of more inmates to halt coronavirus spread within prisons

Gov. Mike DeWine takes more action to help curb the prison populations to control the spread of the coronavirus.

DeWine recommends the release of more inmates to halt coronavirus spread within prisons

DeWine is making a recommendation for the release of another 167 inmates.

He cited using the emergency overcrowding statute. And he recommends inmates within 90 days of being released and haven't committed "serious crimes." From those qualifications, they have a list of 141 inmates. Another 26 inmates recommended for release are 60 years old or older and haven't committed "serious crimes." Last week, DeWine asked judges for the release of 38 inmates.

"The parole board can also recommend and many times does, additional conditions upon the release of that inmate," DeWine said. "As governor, I can accept those conditions and or I can add additional conditions as well."

The governor also announced more support for those receiving SNAP benefits. Restaurants with liquor licenses can now sell drinks with carryout orders. The Office of Small Business Relief was established to organize the help needed for the struggling small businesses.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.