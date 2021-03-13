The pandemic has affected Ohio for just over a year. But there is hope. As shots go in arms, Governor Mike DeWine sees a clear path to getting the state back to normal.
“This is a great thing,” says DeWine. “This is the happiest I have been in a year and it’s great to see people come in.”
Governor DeWine is traveling the state to visiting vaccination clinics, including one at the University of Findlay, to see that path of recovery in action. As 2000 more people got a dose of the vaccine, the state is getting closer to 2.5 million Ohioans who have started their vaccine. Because of more shots going in arms, and people continue to play defense by wearing masks, case and hospitalization numbers are falling and DeWine says the state is currently on track to lift all health orders in seven weeks, just in time for summer.
“As we look toward county fairs, as we look toward festivals, as we look to summer parades, baseball games, and all of the other things we want to do, there is no reason we are not going to be back to normal this summer. But we are not there yet.”
But not only is Ohio getting closer to reaching herd immunity, so it the rest of the United States.
“101 million vaccinations as of this morning, and if you look at these numbers over the weekend we should be over 105,106 (million) by Monday morning,” Rep. Bob Latta, Ohio’s 5th District Congressman. “So, we are watching these numbers exponentially go up now.”
Not only are the vaccine clinics like this a community effort, but so is recovering from the pandemic. Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn wants residents to continue to pull together to recover from this past year.
“Hancock County has a lot of resources for our citizens and to make sure to reach out so we can help you,” says Mayor Muryn. “Because we want everybody in our community to get vaccinated, we also want everybody to be safe and well and be able to get back on their feet as we move into this next year.”
“It’s been a tough year, but the sun is out in Hancock County and we are moving forward,” says DeWine.