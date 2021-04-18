DeWine says more vaccinations are key to controlling the rise of COVID cases

Governor Mike DeWine is hoping that Ohio can vaccinate their way out the growing number of coronavirus cases. Even with increased vaccination in the state, Governor DeWine says he will not move off the 50 cases per 100,000 residents' bar he has set to remove health orders.
Last Thursday that number rose from 185 to 200 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period. A lot of the increase is due to the rise of COVID-19 variants in Ohio, especially the U.K. variant. But the governor is still hopeful for a good summer, by getting more shots in the arms of Ohioans.
“I guess I would make the analogy to fire, if it doesn’t have fuel it is not going to spread,” says Gov. DeWine. “So we have already eliminated 35% of the people who can’t be host for it, can’t spread it. We continue to eliminate more and more people, I truly believe at some point that weight of those numbers of people who have been vaccinated will overcome this raging virus.”
DeWine says Ohio will be getting over 400,000 doses combined of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine this coming week. Which is down from recent weeks, as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is still on hold as Ohio waits for any word from the federal governments about any potential future use.