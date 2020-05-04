DeWine says restaurant reopening protocols will be released soon

Monday, the next wave of businesses opened with manufacturing, distribution, construction, and general offices. State officials also released some news on restaurants.
Governor Mike DeWine says the working group focused on restaurants has pretty much wrapped up. In the next several days we will get the protocols for restaurants to reopen and what date that will be. Also, many have asked about the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Each location is working on a plan to limit foot traffic. They will be opening sometime later in May.
More news was released about testing, with their partnerships, Ohio now has an aggressive program. He now says in about a week, Ohio will be testing 22,000 a day. That wasn't expected to come for a few weeks. Ohio will continue the same tiered testing priority it has used the whole time.
“What increased testing will do is help us identify those who are sick, and who live and work in the areas where the virus can rapidly spread,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “So, we can better protect our loved ones and those who are protecting them. Those areas include nursing homes, and other congregate living settings, such as developmental centers, treatment facilities, homeless and domestic violence shelters, youth detention centers, and other areas were community outbreaks occur.”
DeWine also addressed protesters. He says he appreciates their constitutional right but says any complaints they have should be directed at him. This comes after protesters harassed a reporter outside the statehouse and protesters showed up to Dr. Amy Acton's home.
On May 12th, retail stores will be the next to fully open. Right now, they can take appointments and have curbside pickup services.