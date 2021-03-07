DeWine says we have a long way to go before we lift health orders

Governor Mike DeWine speaking out about what Ohio is doing in the battle against COVID-19 and getting back to normal. He talked about this on ABC's "This Week" Sunday morning. DeWine was asked about the governors in Texas and Mississippi's decision to drop the mask mandates.
While he did not comment on that, he says we are going to do it the Ohio way, and the state has started playing some offense against the coronavirus with the rollout of the vaccine. Also, Ohio needs to continue what has worked by wearing masks.
“We can't give up the defense and so we've got to, you know, continue to do that,” says DeWine. “We've set a metric, we put a goal out there when we got to 50 cases per 100,000 for every two weeks, that's what the epidemiologist that we consulted said, when we get down to that figure, then we'll be able to take the health orders off. But we're a ways from that but we're moving forward.”
Last week, DeWine also announced that there will be 15 mass vaccination sites in the state, including one in Lima and a regional one for Northwest and West Central Ohio based out of Ada. There are no exact details when the sites are expected to open, but more details about that will be released later in March.