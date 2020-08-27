DeWine signs new order that school districts need to report cases in their school

Governor Mike DeWine is asking school districts to help keep the public informed about any potential spread of COVID -19.
DeWine says he will issue an order for school districts to create a way for parents to report if their child has tested positive for COVID-19. Within 48 hours, school districts will have to report those cases to the health department if they don't know about them already and the general public too. School districts will not be revealing personal information.
DeWine says school districts do this anyway for cases of head lice and other viruses and if there are cases in a school, that is more reflective of the situation in the community then the school district itself.
“So the fact that a school has reports that there is COVID in the school or a student or faculty member or someone works there, the fact that that gets reported should not necessarily cause any great alarm,” says Gov. DeWine. “Again, the schools are going to reflect what is in the community. So, this is just a way of letting people know. But it does not mean, at all, that the school's done anything wrong.”
Governor DeWine also talked to three Ohio university presidents about reopening, including Dr. Katherine Fell of the University of Findlay. She says that five people have tested positive and they have been isolated and 10 people are in quarantine because of contact tracing. But the plans they have in place to deal with this are working.