Governor Mike DeWine has signed the $74 billion two-year state budget early Thursday morning.
DeWine called this a budget for Ohio’s children, as it creates a new formula to fund schools and promote early childhood reading. The budget is also invested money to provide programs to keep kids out of foster care. For those kids who have been in the system for a long time, the state is also providing $24 million to expand Wendy's Wonderful Kids Program to all 88 counties.
“This again is a program that works. It helps children who have been in foster care the longest find permanent loving homes,” says DeWine. “Since Ohio has implemented this program more than 1,000 children have been adopted through Wendy’s wonderful kids.”
DeWine did veto 14 items out of the budget including a section that would have changed how Ohio awards its Medicaid contracts, saying it is important that the companies can meet the health needs of Ohio’s poor and disabled.
“The reforms started under the DeWine Husted Administration are poised to save the state hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. They are poised to increase transparency and accountability, they are poised to better connect Ohioans with needed care,” added DeWine.
DeWine also vetoed a proposal by fellow Republicans to repay fines to companies cited for violating public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic. The governor says such a move sends a "horrible" message to the vast majority of businesses that did the right thing in following state efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.