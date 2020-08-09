DeWine speaks to Mercer Superintendents and Health Officials

Governor Mike DeWine held a phone conference with Mercer County school and health officials on Saturday. DeWine is concerned about the community spread of the coronavirus in the county, which is at the top of the list of most cases per capita in the state and was the only county to move to level three during the latest alert level update. In a press release, the county superintendent says the school districts in mercer are committed to taking care of their students and staff when they return to school. DeWine said in his media briefing last week that face masks will be required for students in kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the state, and mentioned during phone conference that he will sign the order on Monday.
From Mercer County Educational Service Center Superintendent Shelly Vaughn:
8-8-2020
Superintendents in Mercer County met with Governor Mike DeWine via phone conference on Saturday, August 8, 2020 along with the Mercer County Health District and Mercer Health. We were able to share how we are working together to prepare for the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Governor DeWine is most concerned about community spread and how this could impact our ability to return to all regular activities. We all want our schools, sports and music programs to continue to thrive so it’s important to consider how our community can help make this happen.
We know that having our children in school and providing structure is vital to their academic success as well as their social and emotional wellness. We also recognize that returning to school five days a week will allow us to model and reinforce practices that will mitigate the spread of covid. We are committed to taking care of our students and staff as we return to school. We also recognize that it is important for us to model and provide opportunities to impact what our students are doing outside of school to stop the spread of covid.
Additionally, we were informed that the written order for face coverings will be issued on Monday. Based on our conversation with Governor DeWine, we feel this order allows for practical implementation and local flexibility. We appreciated the opportunity to speak directly with Governor DeWine about the health and safety of our community and the importance of opening our schools this fall. We look forward to the 2020-2021 school year!