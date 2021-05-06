DeWine states unemployment must still be addressed in the state of Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine states that unemployment numbers in the state of Ohio are still a problem.
The governor says that numbers are currently where they were before the pandemic started. DeWine also states that after talking with restaurants and other businesses, hiring was at the forefront of problems.
The governor, as well as the Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, are working on implementing measures to improve work skills with those unemployed in the state of Ohio.
"That means getting industry-recognized credentials, someone who is already working, you know, allowing them to upscale their skills so they can get a better job," said DeWine. "And that really is what our focus is, we make this comeback in Ohio, our focus is really in investing in the people of Ohio so that each one can live up to their full God-given potential."
The Ohio governor says getting unemployment numbers down is the key to Ohio's turnaround.