DeWine talks about criticism into million dollar vaccination giveaway

Governor Mike DeWine has received both praise and criticism for the so-called vax-a-million program. More details are expected to be announced this week on how vaccinated people can sign up for Ohio’s giveaways which start on May 26th. Those 18-year-old and older could get entered into one of five drawings for one million dollars. Those 12 to 17 years old have up to five chances to get full ride scholarship, plus room and books to any state university.
Some critics call the program a waste of federal dollars that could be used to help those still struggling from the pandemic. DeWine says this is something that Ohio hasn’t tried yet to get more people vaccinated and while he open to any suggestions the end goal is the same, to get more shots in arms.
“We know how powerful the vaccines are. We know this is about human life and it’s also about moving Ohio forward economically. I know there are people that are saying that is a terrible waste of money. Crazy DeWine, terrible, terrible waste of money,” says DeWine. “What is a waste, what is a waste is at this point when we now have the vaccine and when someone dies of COVID because they didn’t get the shot that is what is the human waste.”
As of Sunday afternoon, nearly 43% people have gotten at least their first dose and 37% Ohioans are fully vaccinated.