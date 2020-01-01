DeWine talks about his goals for 2020

2019 was a busy first year in office for Governor Mike DeWine, and he hopes to see an equally busy 2020 for the state of Ohio.
The number one concern that he hears from business leaders is they cannot find workers to fill the jobs they have open. To help with that problem DeWine says that he wants students to better understand the career possibilities they have available to them, even at an early age.
“Not just college, that is certainly one possibility for a career after college, but also some of the trades,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “We need more welders, we need more machinist. Businesses are crying out for these jobs.”
In 2019, DeWine made moves to improve Ohio’s foster care system, which was severely hit hard in the wake of the opioid epidemic, by doubling the funding that goes to the local communities. He says progress has been made for foster care, but there are still some holes in the system.
“We got to do a better job getting kids adopted frankly. We got to do a better job when kids age out of foster care and they never were adopted and they have never been legally allowed to be adopted,” adds DeWine. “Now they are 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and there is no one there for them. They don’t have a mentor they don’t have a family and so how do we help them make that transition.”
Another area that DeWine says he would like to work on in the New Year is getting more help to communities who are dealing with people suffering from mental illness.