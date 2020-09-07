DeWine talks about mail-in voting, rising rural COVID numbers, and OSU football

Fall is fast approaching in the Buckeye State and the colors of the season will start to emerge, but one place that Governor Mike DeWine doesn't want to see as colorful this fall is Ohio's Public Health Advisory System map.
Putnam and Mercer counties are just two of the seven counties statewide that are red in the latest update, and the rest of the local counties, except for Paulding, are orange level two.
"Now we've got some rural counties, frankly, in Western Ohio where the numbers are pretty high and so we got to take those numbers down,” exclaims DeWine. “We can do but you got to wear masks, we got to keep our social distance, we got to stay away from the parties, particularly the bigger parties.”
One of the biggest presidential elections will be held in less than two months and the Ohio Secretary of State's Office has mailed out absentee ballot requests to all registered voters. If you don't want to do "mail-in voting” DeWine says Ohio gives voters options to make sure they are safe and their vote is counted.
“I know that the President talked about a concern in other states, I don’t know about other states. But in Ohio, our absentee ballot program is long-standing and people don’t want to use that they can go into the board of elections at the appointed times before Election Day and they certainly for 13 hours (the day of the election) have the right to go and vote at their polling place,” adds DeWine.
But one fall favorite that a lot of people will be missing this year is Big Ten football. While there have been calls from coaches, players, and their families for the Big Ten to reverse their decision to cancel fall sports, places like Ohio State's famed Horseshoe will remain empty, despite the protocols in place to keep the athletes safe.
“I think in some respects the athletes at Ohio State are probably the safest people on campus today,” remarks DeWine. “So, I think they could play. It is not my decision, it’s Ohio State’s decision and the Big Ten's decision. But I know Ohio State wanted to play.”
Fall will officially be here on September 22nd, but what it will look like in a year with COVID-19 is still anybody's guess.