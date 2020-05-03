DeWine talks about reversing customer mask requirement on national TV

Governor Mike DeWine says that an order for customers to wear face coverings while in stores was reversed last week because it, "went too far." DeWine talked about reversing the order on ABC's “This Week.” He says people were "not going to accept the government telling them what to do."But employees will be required to wear the masks while they are at work and he added that face coverings are strongly recommended for customers, so they can help protect the employees that are helping them.
“Because I worry and we should all worry about the folks who are stocking shelves in grocery stores, the people who are -- the check-out line who work there all day, and we got to try to protect them,” adds DeWine. “So, again, it’s what individual Ohioans do. They’ve been great going through this. We flattened the curve. People have stayed home. They’ve kept their social distance. And we just got to continue to do that.”
DeWine said reopening Ohio is a "balancing" act between bringing the economy back while protecting people and added that he will be prepared to act should the situation worsen again.