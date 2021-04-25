DeWine talks police reform and about the shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant

With the recent shooting death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus this past week, Governor Mike DeWine takes to National TV to talk about police reform. DeWine was on CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday morning to talk about what Ohio is doing to institute more training for officers and getting body cameras for law enforcement in the state. He was also asked about the recent officer involved fatal shooting of Bryant, which was the fourth one since December in Ohio’s capital city. A study done by Columbus in 2019 showed that African American are involved in over half of the use of force cases by law enforcement, while only making up 28% of the city’s population. DeWine was asked if he understood the feelings of the black community that there is a wide disparity concerning police.
“I understand how they feel. It's one of the reasons why, you know, teaching them implicit bias, you know, more police training, how you defuse a situation, how you deal with someone, for example, who has a mental health problem, how you deal with someone who is autistic, all of these things, you know, we know how to do now,” says DeWine. “It's just getting that training out to every police- every police officer in the country.”
DeWine was also asked about vaccine hesitancy in Ohio, he says the vaccination rate is down about half what it was three weeks ago. But the state is close to having 40% of its residents who have gotten at least their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.