DeWine Update Ohioans to keep access to water services, inventory of ventilators to be tracked

During Gov. Mike DeWine's daily update, two orders were issued to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeWine Update Ohioans to keep access to water services, inventory of ventilators to be tracked

The Ohio EPA director will make an order to maintain water service. The order prevents water being shut off for those who have missed payments. And if your water has been shut off, it will be turned back on. Also, the Ohio Health Director will order a statewide inventory of ventilators. It will be updated weekly and monitor equipment from creation to end-use. It's another effort to prepare for the peak number of new cases expected to come within the next two weeks.

DeWine Update Ohioans to keep access to water services, inventory of ventilators to be tracked

"This will allow for the identification and the redistribution of machines from health care providers who are no longer performing elective procedures," said DeWine. "It also will help our regional hospital collaborative by giving them information on the availability of these machines in their respective regions."

The Ohio Director of Mental Health and Addiction Services also gave tips on dealing with social distancing. You can find those resources on their website at mha.ohio.gov.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.