DeWine Update Ohioans to keep access to water services, inventory of ventilators to be tracked

During Gov. Mike DeWine's daily update, two orders were issued to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ohio EPA director will make an order to maintain water service. The order prevents water being shut off for those who have missed payments. And if your water has been shut off, it will be turned back on. Also, the Ohio Health Director will order a statewide inventory of ventilators. It will be updated weekly and monitor equipment from creation to end-use. It's another effort to prepare for the peak number of new cases expected to come within the next two weeks.
"This will allow for the identification and the redistribution of machines from health care providers who are no longer performing elective procedures," said DeWine. "It also will help our regional hospital collaborative by giving them information on the availability of these machines in their respective regions."
The Ohio Director of Mental Health and Addiction Services also gave tips on dealing with social distancing. You can find those resources on their website at mha.ohio.gov.