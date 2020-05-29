DeWine urging for peaceful protests after protesters damage statehouse

Protest have broken out around the United States as people are upset about the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
While law enforcement hopes that the protest will end following the officer’s arrest Friday, Ohio leadership wants people to protest peacefully. Thursday night in Columbus, some protesters around the statehouse caused considerable damage to businesses and the state capital itself. Officials at the statehouse say that 28 windows were shattered, there was damage was done to two exterior doors, and numerous items on the grounds were damaged or set on fire. Governor Mike DeWine says all of us have an obligation to speak out against racism. DeWine says he missed that opportunity during his media briefing Thursday but is asking people protesting this weekend to do it in a non-violent way.
“So, I ask my fellow Ohio citizens today, as you gather in protest in the coming days throughout Ohio, regardless of the issue, please do so peacefully. We must not fight violence with more violence. Peaceful protests and the exercise of our first amendment rights, are an important part of our civic life.”
DeWine says when he was Attorney General, he helped institute new policy for police training, and as governor, he and lawmakers will continue to look at ways to better train police officers to make sure the officers and the public remain safe.