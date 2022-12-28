DeWine voices continued support to fix the weed problem at Indian Lake

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is continuing his support for fixing the weed problem in Indian Lake in 2023. In October, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled a plan to deal with the excessive growth of two different kinds of aquatic vegetation that affected 75% of the lake this past summer.
For part of the solution, Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management was hired to use herbicides to target the specific vegetation to control its spread. The weeds were a nuisance to boaters and kept many of them away in the summertime. But with a plan in place the goal is to see boaters; tourists, and revenue come back to the lake in full force.
“if you look at the drivers of business, the drivers of an economy, Indian Lake drives the economy for probably five counties up in that part of the state,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “So, it is important for people to fish when they want to fish, go out boating when they want to boat. It is also important for the businesses that surround there and all of them benefit from the tourists.”
In the spring of 2023, samples will be taken around the lake to see which species of vegetation is growing and where the higher concentrations are, before they start the herbicides to control the problem.
