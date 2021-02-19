A day after the Ohio Senate approved a bill that would give lawmakers the power to rescind health orders, Governor Mike DeWine says he would be willing to talk about a compromise.
Senate Bill 22 was approved by the Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday. The bill would create a six-member commission that could vote to rescind health orders issued by the Governor and Health Department. The bill also limits how long the health orders last and lawmakers would have to vote to extend them past the time limit. DeWine said earlier this week, that he would veto the bill, but just yesterday he indicated he is open to talks with the legislature to help give them a say in the process.
“So, we look forward to working with the General Assembly to talk this through to figure out how to make sure they have the input they want, and they are part of this,” says Gov DeWine. “But we don’t want to be in a situation where a future Governor doesn’t have the tools that she or he needs to protect the people of the state of Ohio.”
The bill needs to be passed by the Ohio House and sent to a committee before it gets presented to the Governor.