Diagnostic COVID-19 testing being completed at Lima Memorial Health System

Molecular testing for the novel coronavirus can now be completed in Lima.
Lima Memorial Health System and Ohio Northern University announced they have partnered to bring the PCR Molecular testing to the hospital. It's the gold standard in detecting the COVID-19 virus. ONU had the equipment in its biology department and wanted to help with the crisis. Testing will still follow CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines for those who will be tested with results known within a day.
LMHS President Mick Swick made the announcement, “So it’s not full testing for everybody in the community but it will allow us to be able to test patients quicker and faster, the ones that are here in the hospitals right now.
ONU Director of Forensic Biology was more than willing to help, “I was just, of course, very interested in this diagnostic testing because it’s just a worldwide problem and when I realized that we had the instruments at Ohio Northern University, I offered it up.”
LMHS Laboratory Director Burlin Sherrick is thankful for the use of the equipment. “Super excited that Ohio Northern University was able to provide the equipment and the technical expertise. In conjunction with our clinical laboratory and our medical laboratory scientists we’re able to perform this testing on site here with a turn around time of a day from testing.”
Mercy Health-St. Rita’s will also be using the testing availability along with other hospitals in the region.
No word on when or if there will be public testing offered in the region.