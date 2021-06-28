"Dial 211" will now connect to a local call center to help provide assistance for community services

No matter what the issue, dialing 2-1-1 can help you find resources to assist you in resolving that situation.
This service-based call-in format will now be local with a trained specialist answering to listen to the caller and identify the resources they need. 2-1-1 is a national program and the United Way once contracted with a Cleveland company for the service. That has changed as a live local person who will be on the other end of the phone when you call.
Beca Sheidler, Vice President of Aging in Place explains, “People can dial 211 if they’re looking for rent assistance, food assistance, mental health assistance, or aging services. Whatever it is they’re needing to kind of help move them forward with wherever they are in their current life. To them, it could be a crisis and if they dial 211, we can help them get connected with mental health services if it is a crisis situation immediately.”
The call center is a 24/7 365 days a year service. You can also access resources online at https://allen211.org/. It’s a project of the United Way of Greater Lima, Area Agency on Aging 3, and the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.