DiBiasios establish endowed scholarship to support future teachers

Press Release from Ohio Northern University: ADA, Ohio - President Emeritus Daniel A. DiBiasio, Ph.D. (Hon.D. ‘22), and former First Lady Chris Burns-DiBiasio (Hon. ’22) have established an endowed scholarship for ONU students who intend to pursue teaching careers.

With the Daniel A. DiBiasio and Chris Burns-DiBiasio Endowed Scholarship, the couple honor the value of teaching excellence, the tradition of educators in their families, and their shared dedication to transforming lives through higher education.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.